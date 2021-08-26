M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.76.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

