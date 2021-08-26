Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433,656 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mplx by 36.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,615,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Mplx by 255.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 515,736 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Mplx stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

