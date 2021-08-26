Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

LYB traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.18. 35,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $64.21 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.