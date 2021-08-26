Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 62.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,270.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,255. The stock has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,189.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

