Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

NYSE:MSI opened at $241.33 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $134,279,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after buying an additional 512,955 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

