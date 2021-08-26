Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 389,500 shares, an increase of 367.6% from the July 29th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTN. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Motion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,265,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motion Acquisition by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,130,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Motion Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

