Motco Purchases 1,354 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Motco raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 941,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

TJX stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 276,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

