Motco Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Motco boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $194.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,603. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

