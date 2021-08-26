Motco Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Motco lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.47. The stock had a trading volume of 37,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $334.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

