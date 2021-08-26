Motco Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,321 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,906 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $654.19. 61,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $611.52. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $661.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.