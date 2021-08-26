Motco Buys 1,046 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Motco increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.0% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motco’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 8.8% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 1,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 116,921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 13.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 56,175 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 19,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 37.2% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $321.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,708. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.