Morgan Stanley Sells 23,880 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of MakeMyTrip worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1,042.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter worth $973,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,074,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 81,115 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.62.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

