Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $19.06 on Monday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the period.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

