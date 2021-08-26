Morgan Stanley Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2021

Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $725,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,759,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,449,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSUS opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.87. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

