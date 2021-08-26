Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Kornit Digital worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 168.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 0.7% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 149,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.30.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $133.48 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 303.37 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

