Morgan Stanley Has $6.01 Million Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 944,582 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 65.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.17 and a 12-month high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

