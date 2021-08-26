Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

