Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 356.4% from the July 29th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE CAF traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 5,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,355. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.