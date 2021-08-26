Morgan Stanley Acquires 59,526 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 85.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 59,173 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after buying an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

