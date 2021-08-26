Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.57 or 0.00360528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.