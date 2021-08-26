Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 192 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

