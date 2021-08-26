Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Burlington Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $350.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.93. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BURL shares. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.95.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

