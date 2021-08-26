Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,197,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,984,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $46.49.

