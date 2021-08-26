Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 7 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,871.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,627.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a PE ratio of -37,438.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

