Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 78 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 881.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at $735,932.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,117,702 shares of company stock valued at $455,719,640 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

