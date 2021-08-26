Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $143,100.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.51, for a total transaction of $402,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total transaction of $392,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $483.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $491.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

