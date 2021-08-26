MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $393.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.88. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

