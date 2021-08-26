MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total value of $172,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock opened at $393.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MDB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

