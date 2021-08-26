Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

