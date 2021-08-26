Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.87 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

