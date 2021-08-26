Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Mondelez International by 633.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,549,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $66,449,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

