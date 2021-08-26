Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) Declares Final Dividend of $0.21

Monadelphous Group Limited (ASX:MND) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Monadelphous Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26.

Get Monadelphous Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Velletri 13,108 shares of Monadelphous Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st.

Monadelphous Group Limited, an engineering group, provides construction, maintenance, and industrial services to the resources, energy, and infrastructure sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Mongolia, and internationally. It operates through Engineering Construction, and Maintenance and Industrial Services divisions.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Monadelphous Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monadelphous Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.