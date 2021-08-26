Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Insider Sells $154,320.00 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $154,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

