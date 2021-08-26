Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Sells $32,619.39 in Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

MNTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

