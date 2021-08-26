Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $270.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $270.33.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOH stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.13. 115,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,884. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $283.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

