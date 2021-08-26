Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,862. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

