Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,310 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.1% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.23. The stock had a trading volume of 193,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

