(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank downgraded (MKGAY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get (MKGAY) alerts:

Shares of MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. (MKGAY) has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for (MKGAY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (MKGAY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.