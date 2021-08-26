Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCMKTS:MSLOY)

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

