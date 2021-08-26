Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of MCON stock opened at GBX 105.35 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £223.84 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. Mincon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

