Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 1,087 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.87. Forward Air Co. has a 12-month low of $53.28 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. Research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

