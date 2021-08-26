Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.17 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,751 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Fortis by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,875,000 after buying an additional 4,140,396 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fortis by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,406,000 after buying an additional 2,508,597 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after buying an additional 835,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fortis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,148,000 after buying an additional 719,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Fortis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,032,000 after buying an additional 520,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

FTS opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTS shares. Bank of America lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

