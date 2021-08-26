Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

