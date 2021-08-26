Millennium Management LLC Sells 23,892 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,892 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $504,031.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,189,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

