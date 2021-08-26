Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

