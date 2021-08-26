Millennium Management LLC Decreases Position in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in S&W Seed were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

SANW opened at $2.90 on Thursday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $106.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

