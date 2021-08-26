Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,041 Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Kubient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kubient by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kubient alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KBNT stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $48.66 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. Kubient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $16.26.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative return on equity of 40.97% and a negative net margin of 381.48%.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $51,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.