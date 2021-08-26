Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 414,540 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 414,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $773,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADMP opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

