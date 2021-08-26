Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 44,701 Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of Intellicheck as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $989,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.31. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

