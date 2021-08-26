Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 725,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,351,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 587,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,152. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet downgraded Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $70.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

